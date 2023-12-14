Taylor Swift, zombies and earthquakes: Here are Sacramento’s top Google searches of 2023

As 2023 comes to a close and you think of next year’s possibilities, let’s look at what mattered to you and those around you the most this year.

Google’s “Local Year in Search 2023” ranks the Sacramento area’s top trending searches throughout the year, including musical tours, television shows and “near me” searches.

As it turns out: Sacramentans are fans of zombies, fungal infections and flour.

HBO television series “The Last of Us” was the “top trending” television show in the Sacramento area, Google stated.

The show follows the journey of two survivors, actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, through the infected ruins of a post-apocalyptic world. Fungi found in flour have turned humans into zombies.

The series is an adaptation of a popular PlayStation video game of the same name.

Here’s what else earned a spot in Sacramento’s top searches of the year, according to Google:

Top 2023 Google searches in Sacramento

People in Sacramento are serious about their love for Taylor Swift.

The American pop and country singer’s “The Eras Tour” was the top trending “tour” search in the area after a two-show stint at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara this summer. She caused a bit of frenzy with last-minute tickets soaring to $20,000.

See photos of Taylor Swift performing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Were you there?

Canadian rapper Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” was the No. 2 top trending “tour” search of the year.

American singer Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” took the third spot, followed by Mexican singer Peso Pluma’s “Double P Tour” and American singer Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour.”

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Levi’s Stadium on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Santa Clara, in the first of two concerts at the stadium.

Mexican singer Peso Pluma on Sunday, July 9, 2023 performs at Golden 1 Center as part of his 31-city Doble P Tour. Peso Pluma became the first Mexican artist to hit No. 1 on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart. This year, eight of his songs have landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

What’s trending near me?

Here’s this year’s top five trending “near me” searches in the Sacramento area, according to Google:

Earthquake Pawn shop Haircut Pilates Optometrist

The Sacramento area ranked No. 4 in the U.S. for “earthquake near me” searches, Google wrote on its website. Multiple quakes this year could be felt in the capital city.

Last year’s top “near me” searches looked very different: country concerts, orthodontist, gas prices, cheap gas and festivals.

Top-searched TV shows in Sacramento

Here are the top five tending “tv show” searches of the year:

The Last of Us Beef The Night Agent The Golden Bachelor Daisy Jones & the Six

Top 5 ‘versus’ searches

Here are the top five trending “versus” searches of the year:

Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder Al Nassr vs PSG Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Mexico vs Japan Baseball Canelo Álvarez vs Jermell Charlo Time

