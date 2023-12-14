Taylor Swift, zombies and earthquakes: Here are Sacramento’s top Google searches of 2023
As 2023 comes to a close and you think of next year’s possibilities, let’s look at what mattered to you and those around you the most this year.
Google’s “Local Year in Search 2023” ranks the Sacramento area’s top trending searches throughout the year, including musical tours, television shows and “near me” searches.
As it turns out: Sacramentans are fans of zombies, fungal infections and flour.
HBO television series “The Last of Us” was the “top trending” television show in the Sacramento area, Google stated.
The show follows the journey of two survivors, actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, through the infected ruins of a post-apocalyptic world. Fungi found in flour have turned humans into zombies.
The series is an adaptation of a popular PlayStation video game of the same name.
Here’s what else earned a spot in Sacramento’s top searches of the year, according to Google:
Top 2023 Google searches in Sacramento
People in Sacramento are serious about their love for Taylor Swift.
The American pop and country singer’s “The Eras Tour” was the top trending “tour” search in the area after a two-show stint at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara this summer. She caused a bit of frenzy with last-minute tickets soaring to $20,000.
See photos of Taylor Swift performing at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Were you there?
Canadian rapper Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” was the No. 2 top trending “tour” search of the year.
American singer Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” took the third spot, followed by Mexican singer Peso Pluma’s “Double P Tour” and American singer Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour.”
What’s trending near me?
Here’s this year’s top five trending “near me” searches in the Sacramento area, according to Google:
Earthquake
Pawn shop
Haircut
Pilates
Optometrist
The Sacramento area ranked No. 4 in the U.S. for “earthquake near me” searches, Google wrote on its website. Multiple quakes this year could be felt in the capital city.
Last year’s top “near me” searches looked very different: country concerts, orthodontist, gas prices, cheap gas and festivals.
Top-searched TV shows in Sacramento
Here are the top five tending “tv show” searches of the year:
The Last of Us
Beef
The Night Agent
The Golden Bachelor
Daisy Jones & the Six
Top 5 ‘versus’ searches
Here are the top five trending “versus” searches of the year:
Canelo Álvarez vs. John Ryder
Al Nassr vs PSG
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Mexico vs Japan Baseball
Canelo Álvarez vs Jermell Charlo Time
What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.