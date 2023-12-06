Taylor Swift Wore a Statement Tweed Coat and Miniskirt in NYC After Returning From Travis Kelce Visit

Taylor Swift is back home in New York City after spending a couple days visiting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Kansas City, Missouri—with a brief trip to see Beyoncé in London thrown in, too. Swift marked her return to the Big Apple by going out and showing off another fall look.

This time, she wore a statement Stella McCartney tweed coat with a matching miniskirt, a black top, and black Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier shoes with clear heels. She styled her hair down and straight.

Swift left Kelce and Kansas City Tuesday morning, Daily Mail reported, adding that hours later, her car was seen pulling into her Tribeca apartment. Swift is currently on a two-month hiatus from her Eras tour. A source told Entertainment Tonight last week that she plans to spend some of that time with Kelce at his Kansas City house.

“Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well,” the source said. “Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring.”

“They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home,” the source added. “They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere.”

Swift also got another honor today, being named People’s most intriguing person of the year. Her collaborator Aaron Dessner spoke a little about what Swift is like offstage. “I’ve spent a lot of time with her, and I’ve never seen anyone wait on her,” he said. “When I have stayed at her house, Taylor herself was cooking everyone breakfast and dinner. She’s legitimately just a very down to earth and hard-working person.”

