Taylor Swift Wore a Little Black Dress for a Girls’ Night in Los Angeles With Brittany Mahomes

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift stepped out with new friends Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell in Los Angeles, heading to dinner in Beverly Hills at Spago restaurant. Brittany is the wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes and Lindsay is married to tight end Blake Bell. Swift has been seen with both women in the VIP box at games while watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce take the field.

The Eras Tour star was wearing a hot black mini dress for her night on the town, pairing it with shiny black Christian Louboutin knee-high boots. Swift accessorized with a gold chain that stood out against the mock turtle neckline and left her hair down. She had on her signature red lipstick. Brittany was also all in black, wearing a black miniskirt and a long-sleeved black top with a keyhole cutout. She also wore black boots ending just below the knee. Lyndsay, who is expecting, had on a bodycon white dress under a black leather jacket and a pair of black boots as well.

Kelce and the rest of the team were not available, as they were expected to play the Los Angeles Chargers at So Fi Stadium on Sunday. They were reportedly staying at a hotel near LAX. Swift has been in L.A. since Tuesday, and was seen at a work out class at Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood on Thursday.

An onlooker told the Daily Mail that the group entered the restaurant from a back alley, and ordered pizza with prosciutto, olive oil poached striped bass, Liberty Duck breast, and sirloin steak. They added that “the three did more talking than eating, at times appearing serious while other times, laughing.”

The group was there from about four hours, then left with security in Swift's car. The star is expected at the Golden Globes on Sunday, where she is nominated for her Eras Tour documentary. The ceremony is at The Beverly Hilton in the early evening, which means Swift may have time to catch some of Kelce's game, which begins at just after one.

You Might Also Like