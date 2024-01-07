Taylor Swift Wore the Least Chill Reputation Thigh-Highs for ‘Super Chill’ Outing With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram/@brittanylynne

Unsurprisingly, a “chill” night for Taylor Swift means something very different than it does for me.

On January 6, the 34-year-old pop star was spotted out to dinner in Los Angeles with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsey Bell. While Mahomes and Bell are in town for the the team's Sunday game against the LA Chargers, Swift is likely attending the Golden Globes, where she is nominated in the new cinematic and box office achievement category for her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Despite their separate Sunday schedules, the ladies made time to grab a “low-key” bite at Beverly Hills' fine-dining spot Spago on Saturday evening, according to a source speaking to People. “They ordered wagyu and fries," the source said. "It was a girls’ dinner and they were all super chill and just relaxing and very low-key in the dining room.”

Is “chill” in the room with us? Based on photos shared by The Daily Mail, Swift is still in her Reputation-inspired wardrobe era, breaking out a badass pair of lace-up thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots with a black turtleneck minidress, gold necklace, and her signature red lipstick. As someone who was recently inspired by Swift to attempt her first red lip in years, I promise there is nothing “relaxing” about the process, especially when eating is involved.

Meanwhile, Mahomes wore a pair of power boots of her own with a silky black blouse and Gucci logo miniskirt. Bell, who is married to another Chiefs tight end, was dressed in a cream sweater dress and black leather jacket…with knee-high leather boots, of course. You can see the photos here.

To be fair, the onlooker was probably referencing the overall vibe of the evening, not the ladies' wardrobe choices, but a $168 steak doesn't strike me as particularly “low-key” either. But hey, that's Saturday night in Beverly Hills for ya!

