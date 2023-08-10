Taylor Swift Wore the Easy, Casual Wardrobe Staple That Defies Seasons

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

And I found 5 lookalikes starting at $14.

All throughout the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has dressed in bejeweled outfits, glittery shoes, and sparkly gowns. But when she’s off the stage, she tends to dress in laid-back, versatile attire — and her recent Los Angeles look serves as proof.

Last week, Swift was spotted wearing a pair of effortless, light-washed shorts and comfortable white sneakers. She styled the two items alongside a Gerard Darel raffia bag and what I can only assume are her go-to Ray-Ban sunglasses. But the star of the show was Swift’s Lover-inspired pink bodysuit, which featured a ribbed pattern and capped sleeves.

Of course the popstar reached for this closet staple; bodysuits are comfortable, easy, and uncomplicated. Even better, they’re simple to style, making them great for multi-seasonal wear. Pair them with shorts like Swift, reach for a skirt, or layer on a cardigan. Not to mention, pieces like Swift’s are flattering, staying close to the torso, highlighting one’s curves, and never becoming frumpy or untucked.

If you can’t wait to make like Swift, then keep reading to discover five options to steal her summer-approved look, starting at $14.

Linmon Short-Sleeve Bodysuit

$19

Buy on Amazon

Linmon’s bodysuit might as well have been taken directly from Swift’s closet. It’s a spot-on lookalike, including a scoop neck, short sleeves, and delicate ribbing. This exact suit also features helpful bottom snap closures and stretchy, breathable fabric that keeps you comfortable all season long. But it doesn’t only look good — it feels good too. “These are so comfy and are easy to dress up or dress down,” said an Amazon shopper. “The shirt keeps your curves in all the right places and was comfortable to wear for a whole day of work with lots of moving around.”

Missjoy Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit

$22

Buy on Amazon

For a sleeveless option that’s great for warmer days, consider Missjoy’s racerback bodysuit. The high neckline accentuates your shoulders, while the color is practically the same as the Midnights singer’s separate, making it hard to say no. “This is my favorite bodysuit,” wrote a reviewer. “I've purchased it in three colors now. It's very comfortable and flattering.”

Miraluna Puff-Sleeve Bodysuit

$22

$21

Buy on Amazon

If you want in on Swift’s simple bodysuit but want to add a bit of extra pizazz, then Miraluna’s offering is your best bet. Not only is the bodysuit just $21 with the use of an onsite coupon code, but it also incorporates mesh puff sleeves, fuzzy design elements, and ringer details. It’s effortlessly elegant, with shoppers calling it “flattering, feminine, and classy,” but it can still be made casual if desired.

Keep scrolling to discover more Swift-inspired ribbed bodysuits; you’ll even find a similar T-shirt option if one-pieces aren’t for you.

Free People Bodysuit

$50

Buy on Nordstrom

Nutssfiree Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt

$15

$14

Buy on Amazon

