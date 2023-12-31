Taylor Swift Wore Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Chiefs Jacket to His New Year's Eve Game

Getty

Taylor Swift isn't letting predictable, boring, and misogynistic blame-games stop her from attending Travis Kelce's sporting events.

On December 31, Swift arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium—just as she's done many times since going public with the NFL tight end in September. This time, however, her look feels particularly pointed as the pop star faces baseless accusations from some sports fans who hold her responsible for the Chiefs' recent losses. You can't see me, but I'm rolling my eyes so hard right now.

Seemingly unbothered, the 34-year-old pop star arrived at Arrowhead wearing high-heeled black boots with black jeans and a cool, black-and-white Chiefs letterman jacket, topping off the look with her signature red lip.

But this may not be just any Chiefs letterman jacket. It appears Swift borrowed the same one Travis Kelce wore as they held hands following the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25 (you can see a photo here). To me, this look seems to send a clear message: As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told CBS Mornings, Taylor Swift is “part of the team."

Swift attended the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as her brother Austin Swift, who was dressed as Santa Claus. According to Travis Kelce, Austin fully committed to the look by pulling the football player's sentimental Christmas gift out of his “Santa sack”

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” Kelce told his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce during a bonus episode of the New Heights podcast. “It was in the Santa sack, whew, [he] whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time.”

Though Kelce said losing on Christmas was “the worst,” he added said the day was ”saved" by the people he spent the rest of the day with. “It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people,” he said. “That’s always going to save Christmas. No matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour