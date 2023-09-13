Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs as She Calls Her Last Year the 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

Taylor Swift took home nine wins Tuesday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Noam Galai/Getty Taylor Swift accepts an award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

This one is for all the anti-heroes!

Taylor Swift took home the coveted video of the year prize at Tuesday's MTV Video Music Awards, winning her fourth Moon Person of the night for "Anti-Hero."

Swift, 33, was joined onstage by her editor Chancler Haynes and her cinematographer Rina Yang, and gave them each the chance to speak before taking the mic herself.



"OK. This is unbelievable," Swift told the crowd. "This is... I just want to say that the fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me based on the memories that we've made recently."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Taylor Swift accepts the best direction award with Chancler Haynes and Rina Yang.

The singer-songwriter went on to shoutout her record-shattering Eras Tour, which kicked off in March (She'll start a new leg of the tour in November).

"I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience," she said. "And we're not even halfway done with it. It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the Midnights album. And all I have to say tonight is thank you. I’m blown away. Thank you so much to the fans. I love you so much."

Earlier in the night, Swift, the most-nominated artist heading into the show, took home wins for best pop, best direction and song of the year, as well as five additional awards announced after the show, including artist of the year.

"Anti-Hero" is featured on her 10th studio album Midnights, which dropped in October after she first announced its release at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Up next, Swift — who also won same award at last year's show — is set to release 1989 (Taylor's Version) in November.

On Aug. 9, the star also announced the release of the re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at her concert in Los Angeles during the final U.S. show of her Eras Tour.

“Here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day, You might have noticed there are some new outfits in the show,” the singer told the crowd before unveiling the cover art and release date of the new record.



The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on CBS and BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network. Viewers can also catch the show through an MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+.



