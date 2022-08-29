Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift became the third and only artist to win Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Swift also announced at the end of her acceptance speech that she has a brand new album coming out October 23.

Swift will announce more details about this next work at midnight.

The short film starred Dylan O’Brien, Sadie Sink and Swift herself. O’Brien attended the VMAs with Swift and went on stage with her when she accepted the award for Best Longform Video. Sink was not in attendance, but Swift gave her a shoutout.

Swift’s film has also been declared Oscar-eligible.

Swift was nominated along with Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Drake feat. Young Thug, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo.

The Video of the Year Award closed out the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which say its fair share of good and not so good moments. Nicki Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard Award after performing a medley of her hits. Johnny Depp’s face appeared on the helmet of the floating astronaut at the awards show.

Jack Harlow and Lizzo opened the show with performances of their hits “First Class” and “About Damn Time.”

BLACKPINK, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and more performed. Cheech and Chong presented the Peppers with an honorable award. The full winners list can be viewed below.

