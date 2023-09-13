Taylor Swift wins the most awards at 2023 VMAs including Video of the Year

Taylor Swift accepts the Song of the Year award for "Anti-Hero" onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Another music award show, another handful of trophies for Taylor Swift.

The pop superstar was the biggest winner at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She went into the night with the most nominations, and left with four wins for "Best Pop," "Song of the Year," "Best Direction" and "Video of the Year."

Prior to Tuesday's show, Swift held 14 VMAs to her name, placing her closely behind Beyoncé's 16 and Madonna's 20. She ended the broadcast with 18 total Moon Person trophies.

It was the second year in a row she took home the night's top prize, having won Video of the Year for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

“This is unbelievable. The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me,” Swift said in her acceptance speech. “It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime this past year. I cannot believe that it was a year ago at the VMAs that I announced the 'Midnights' album. All I have to say tonight is thank you."

The pop star earned her 15th Moon Person trophy after winning the best pop award early in the broadcast. NSYNC presented the award making Swift visibly excited as she accepted.

"I had your dolls," Swift told the former members of the five-man group. "You’re pop personified."

The singer later won the song of the year award nominated alongside SZA's "Kill Bill" and Miley Cyrus' "Flowers." Marking her 16th win, she thanked longtime producer and close friend Jack Antonoff for their first collaboration together "1989." Swift is set to release the rerecorded version of the album on Oct. 27, exactly nine years since the original reached fans.

"We'll be making music together until 2089," Swift said.

She won her third award of the night in the "Best Direction" category for "Anti-Hero," her 17th total win. This is her third victory the category after winning last year for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and in 2020 for "The Man."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift wins the most awards at VMAs including Video of the Year