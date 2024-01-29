Taylor Swift Whispered ‘I Love You' to Travis Kelce After His Championship Win

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift whispered sweet nothings into boyfriend Travis Kelce's ear when they reunited on the football field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game. As the pop star clung to the Chiefs tight end, she was even spotted telling him she loves him in between hugs and kisses.

“I’ve never see you like that," she can be heard telling him in footage from the post-game celebration. "That was insane. I can’t believe it. I love you.”

Kelce was also spotted getting emotional—possibly even shedding a tear of happiness—as the pair clung to each other. Following Sunday's big win, the Chiefs will head to the Super Bowl, where they'll battle against San Francisco 49ers for the top title.

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift had her Reputation curls on full display for the pivotal game, where she was caught on camera positively beaming with pride as she watched Kelce dominate from a suite inside Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium. Never one to show up on game day without an entourage, Swift was accompanied by besties Keleigh Sperry, Cara Delevingne, and fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as Kelce’s brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie.

The day before the game, Kelce waved away criticism about his romance with Swift during a Chiefs press conference. “It's just outside noise, dealing with others' perspectives of things,” Kelce said. “You hear the media throughout the year if we're not having success—you know, maybe throw it out there that maybe I wasn't focused or that the team isn't focussed on certain things. If you're in this building, you know exactly what's going on, so you got to compartmentalize what you're hearing and make sure you're staying on task and giving everybody in that building and on that team the right perception when you walk in that building.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour