Taylor Swift Wears Underwear from the Olsen Twin’s Luxe Fashion Line on Raciest Album Cover Yet

After announcing her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' Swift revealed the cover which features her in a set by The Row

Taylor Swift announced her 11th studio album while accepting best pop vocal album at the 2024 Grammys and now her stylist is sharing the details behind The Tortured Poets Department cover look.

Joseph Cassell posted a photo of the album art, which features the singer-songwriter, 34, lying down on a bed in a pair of black high-waisted briefs and a matching tank, and in the caption he tagged the brand The Row.

Fashion fans immediately clocked that it's the luxe line founded in 2006 by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.





The news of Swift's new album came just hours after she sent fans into a frenzy by changing her social media profile pictures to black and white, making many Swifties believe she was set to announce her re-recording of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Her website also went down just shortly before the Grammys ceremony, with a mysterious error code that included the text hneriergrd, which fans deciphered to mean “red herring.”

Additionally, she wore a black and white outfit to the award show, which many believed included several notable Reputation Easter eggs, including six chains on her necklaces as a nod to her sixth album.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty aylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Shortly after announcing the album on her socials, Swift made the album available for preorder on her website. There will be several versions of the album available for purchase, including a CD, cassette, vinyl and digital album.

According to Swift’s website, the new album will feature 16 songs including one bonus track titled “The Manuscript.”

Swift revealed that the new album is slated to drop on April 19, 2024. The release comes right in the middle of Swift's successful Eras Tour, where she takes fans through her extensive music catalog. However, it's unclear how Swift's new album will affect that setlist.

