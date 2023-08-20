Taylor Swift Wears Pale Blue Corset Dress to Jack Antonoff's Wedding

On Saturday, Taylor Swift attended the star-studded wedding ceremony for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley at Parker’s Garage in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. Swift was wearing a pale blue summer dress with a corset-style bodice. It featured spaghetti straps and there was a satin ribbon at her waist. The skirt fell in several tiers of embroidered, eyelet fabric with two ruffles at the hem.

She had a short diamond necklace and several bracelets on for accessories. Her long blonde hair was down and her signature red lip. The Eras Tour star was wearing sparkling nude sandal heels on her feet and was photographed walking amongst Antonoff and Qualley's other guests with a glass of wine in one hand. Also at the event were Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Qualley's mother, actress Andie McDowell.

The event was much quieter than the newlyweds' rehearsal dinner, which was overrun by fans trying to catch a glimpse of Swift. Police arrived to direct traffic at the Long Beach Island venue, the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven. For that event, Swift wore Hill House Home’s June Nap Top and matching Delphine Nap Skirt, a two-piece made in black scallop lace.

The singer had a busy week, also attending another Uno party hosted by Questlove, who shared some candid photos of the musical artist enjoying the game with a group of friends. This was the second game night hosted by Questlove that Swift has attended this summer, as she was photographed playing the game in July. In the August pictures, Swift is enjoying herself with friend Melanie Nyema and is seated across from Channing Tatum.

There were also pictures taken by comedian Cathy Rong, showing a Polaroid of Swift leaning in to hear someone talk and looking very excited to hear more.

The star just finished the U.S. leg of her concert tour, and is clearly enjoying some personal time.

