Taylor Swift Wears Kobe Bryant Quote Necklace for Recording Studio Visit: See the Inspirational Message

The singer stepped out in a very sentimental piece of jewelry honoring the late sports icon

North Woods/BACKGRID Taylor Swift wears Kobe Bryant-inspired jewelry

Taylor Swift just stepped out in a very sentimental piece of jewelry for her latest trip to the recording studio.

The "Lavender Haze" singer, 34, accessorized her casual athleisure look with a necklace featuring a quote from the late sports icon Kobe Bryant, a piece from his wife Vanessa Bryant's 2022 capsule jewelry collection Mambacita x ZC jewelry, which was a collaboration with L.A.-based jewelry company Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry.

Swift's necklace featured a gold circular pendant engraved with the words "Bet on yourself" and Kobe's full name underneath the quote. The gold pendant was encircled with diamonds making the motivational quote stand out even more.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Swift in New York City on Thursday.

Although the pendant is no longer available online because Vanessa's collection was only available to the public for a month following its release, the Men's Adidas Graphics Animal Polar Fleece Jacket that Swift also wore on Thursday retails for $120 online.

"The limited capsule will be available for one month and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports," Vanessa, 41, wrote over an image she used to announce the collection on Instagram in 2022, thanking her followers for supporting the endeavor.

In the announcement, Vanessa is wearing another gold pendant necklace featuring her late husband's quote, "Dedication makes dreams come true."

Swift's selection of jewelry on Thursday is just one of many ways she's chosen to remember her friend Kobe — who made an appearance on stage at The Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2015 during her 1989 World Tour — and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore since their deaths in 2020 at the ages of 41 and 13.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Kobe Bryant at The 1989 Tour in 2015

The pop star memorably took time out of her performance of "22" during an Eras tour stop at SoFi Stadium in L.A. in August to hug Vanessa and Kobe's daughter Bianka, 7, who was at the show with her mom and sister Natalia Bryant, who turns 20 next week.



"We love you @taylorswift ❤️," Vanessa captioned a photo of the moment on Instagram. The couple's youngest daughter, Capri Kobe, 4, didn't attend the concert.

