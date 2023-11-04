Taylor Swift Wears Heeled Loafers and Wide-Legged Pants for Fall Professor Look

Gotham - Getty Images

On Friday, November 3, Taylor Swift met with friend Phoebe Bridgers at New York City restaurant Minetta. Her look for the night was one of the casual fall palette ensembles at which she excels, with a hint of university professor on top. The Eras Tour star was wearing a Gucci sweater in a tan and orange argyle pattern over gray wide-legged pants.

On her feet were a pair rich brown leather loafers with chunky heels. She had her hair down and straight as a pin and wore winged eyeliner and bright red lipstick. She also carried a brown leather purse.

Restaurateur Keith McNally turned his Instagram over to colleague Roberta Rossini Delice, who gave a play-by-play of Swift and Bridgers' dining experience, including some photos Swift took with staff.

“All great with the table,” it began. “Taylor Swift was with Phoebe Bridgers. Chef Laurent sent baked oysters and foie Gras Amouse Bouche...Then they had scallops to share. She had Dover sole and the friend lobster vol en vent. They drank 2 rhubarb Sophie. She was here until around 12:15.”

The friends apparently said no to dessert, but thanked the restaurant for the food and service.

While Swift is in New York City, her new boyfriend Travis Kelce has been in Germany this week preparing for an overseas game with the Kansas City Chiefs. During a press conference on Friday, he was asked about his current “status” with the pop star.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” he said. “That’s the latest status right there.”

Another reporter wanted to know if he's “in love” with Swift, to which Kelce only replied, “I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

He was also tight-lipped about whether or not Swift would make an appearance at his game on Sunday.

