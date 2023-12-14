Taylor Swift Wears a $2k Little Black“ ”Birthday Dress as She Twins with Blake Lively While Celebrating in N.Y.C.

Swift was spotted in a little black dress from the fashion brand Clio Peppiatt, which went viral after 'The White Lotus' characters wore the designer's dresses

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday on Dec. 13

Taylor Swift is celebrating 34 in “Style!”

The popstar was spotted in New York City on Wednesday night celebrating her birthday in a little black dress. Swift was joined by Blake Lively at The Box nightclub in Manhattan.

Swift wore a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress, which currently retails for $2,335. Recently, Clio Peppiatt went viral when two characters in The White Lotus wore the designer’s dresses in season two.

The mini dress featured embellishments that resembled a nightscape and included imagery of sparkling clouds, stars and a crescent moon. Swift accessorized with a mini bucket bag that was encrusted completely with jewels, a pair of black open-toed high heels and a black shawl she draped across her arms.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

Swift topped the look with a singular tennis necklace and one oversized statement ring. The “Welcome to New York” singer finished off her look with a soft glam makeup look that featured a shimmery nude eyeshadow and her signature red lip.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

Lively, 36, was seen twinning with the birthday girl by also going with a black look. The Gossip Girl alum wore a midi-length black leather dress. The fitted leather dress included a v-neckline, boning details on the bodice and a high slit that exposed her stripe-patterned black tights.

The A Simple Favor actress' look included a pair of Christian Louboutin Fabiola black leather thigh-high boots. Lively finished her look with two chunky chain gold bracelets, a pair of thick gold hoop earrings and a subtle makeup look that included a mauve lipstick.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Blake Lively on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

Lively and Swift were previously seen together at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on Nov. 30.

Following the premiere, Lively shared a carousel of photos, which included a shot of the actress embracing her longtime best friend as they sat together on a blue couch. The “Lavender Haze” singer, who wore a silver mirror ball dress, leaned into Lively, who wore a Chanel blazer and matching skirt.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Beyonce

Swift was also spotted on Tuesday night with Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, as the group dined at Zero Bond in Manhattan.

Swift bundled up in a tan leather trench coat that she paired with a small black baguette purse with gold hardware, gold necklaces, and platform loafer boots that featured a chunky gold chain on the toe.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Miles Teller on December 12, 2023 in New York City.

Last week, Swift was seen with Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor-Joy and Zoë Kravitz at Lucali restaurant in Brooklyn.

Swift rocked a Miu Miu skirt — which is currently sold out — with a khaki green knit vest, Calzedonia tights and a light brown shearling-lined leather coat by Gant.

The “Anti-Hero” singer brought pops of color to her winter look with a pair of bright red boots by Reformation and a tan Saint Laurent hobo bag.



During the Friday night outing, the “Cruel Summer” singer was seen wearing the same Miu Miu skirt she wore when she dined with boyfriend Travis Kelce and dad Scott Swift in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE exclusively that Kelce's friends believe their romance is the "real deal."

