Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce’s side storm to victory

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch the game on Thursday night (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift once again supported boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos.

Swift was seen chatting to her potential mother-in-law Donna Kelce in the VIP box at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday night. She also embraced Brittany Mahomes – whose husband Patrick plays alongside tight end Kelce – during a win for the home side.

Both Swift and Mahomes were wearing Chiefs colours and looked to be enjoying the tense match together.

Swift and Mahomes have been spotted together on a number of occasions since the singer started dating Kelce.

It would seem the pair became friendly on September 24 – the first time Taylor attended a game to watch her new love interest.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, Mahomes was part of a celeb-packed crowd who watched Chiefs take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Swift brought along friends Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and her new friend Mahomes.

Reynolds, 46, has since spoken about what it was like to be at that game with Swift, 33, Lively, 36, Turner, 27 and Jackman, 54 on October 1.

Reynolds told Extra: “It’s a lot of fun. The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch that is usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

It comes as Swift’s The Eras Tour Film will be released in the UK today. The singer was joined by Beyonce at the US premiere of the movie on Wednesday night.

The US superstar’s concert movie was recorded during the US leg of her Eras Tour, which features songs spanning her entire career.

Swift gets into the game in the VIP box (Getty Images)

Odeon has added more screenings for the film as shows continue to “sell out fast”.

The cinema chain urged fans to secure their tickets to “avoid disappointment”.

A spokesperson for Odeon said: “Tickets sales opened with a bang at 1pm on September 26 and shows are selling out fast.

“New screenings are being added where necessary and available, to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to experience this incredible event on the big screen.

Story continues

“Odeon recommends everyone should book as soon as possible to secure their seats and avoid disappointment.”

The singer previously broke Vue International’s record for the most tickets sold during the UK presale opening week for a music event when they went on sale last month.

The title was previously held by BTS’ Permission To Dance film, which was released last year.

The Swift film also broke a record with US cinema chain AMC Theatres Distribution as it generated the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

Swift took to the red carpet on Wednesday in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the film, where she was joined by fellow superstar Beyoncé.

She sported a pale blue Oscar de la Renta gown with cut-out flowers, with her hair styled in a bob.

The singer superstar will start the UK and Ireland leg of the tour next June in Edinburgh before she heads to cities including Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film will be released to UK cinemas today (Friday 13).