Taylor Swift Walked Straight Onto the Field and Kissed Travis Kelce After the Chiefs' Win

The Kansas City Chiefs won against the Baltimore Ravens, which means they're officially going to the Super Bowl—news so major that Taylor Swift made her way down from the stands onto the field and kissed/hugged Travis Kelce in public while surrounded by cameras. I MEAN!!!!

🎥| Taylor & Travis ❤️pic.twitter.com/DKWKz4mERN — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 28, 2024

Will give you several minutes to watch this on repeat, but after that, a brief recap of how these two got together—in Taylor's words:



"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told TIME during her very casual Person of the Year interview. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she added. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

Mmmmkay, back to watching this kiss over and over!

