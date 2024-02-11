Taylor Swift Video Arriving At Super Bowl LVIII With Ice Spice & Blake Lively
Taylor Swift finally made it to Super Bowl LVIII and was seen arriving hand in hand with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice.
Video of Swift’s arrival and subsequent appearances have gone viral on social media as the excitement grows for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.
Concerns for Swift’s appearances at the big game had some fans speculating about whether she would make it as she is in the middle of her Eras Tour with performances in Japan. Swift played a string of concerts in Tokyo, with her last performance of the week on Saturday, Feb. 10, just a day before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
However, due to the time difference, Swift was able to return to the States with enough time to get to Allegiant Stadium and cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs.
See the cameras capturing Swift’s arrival at the stadium in the video below.
She's here.
Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024
Another shot of Swift with Lively and Ice Spice at the Super Bowl.
Swift’s has had a major impact on the NFL with the organization’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, making note of it ahead of the Super Bowl.
“Having the Taylor Swift effect is also a positive,” Goodell said at a press conference this week. “Both Travis and Taylor are wonderful young people, they seem very happy. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. I think it’s great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz, another group of young fans. Particularly young women.”
The Super Bowl game starts at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
