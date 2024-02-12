From Taylor Swift drinking to Usher's halftime, Super Bowl 2024 explodes with meme hilarity

The 2024 Super Bowl is the kind of party we expected it to be. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are lighting up Las Vegas with a heavy-hitting game. Usher delivered a classic halftime show, and Taylor Swift has made her presence known.

Any event like the Super Bowl is about perspective. And that is exactly what social media is for, breaking down the game and the peripheral parts of the event to its most hilarious aspects.

Below are some of the best memes to come from Super Bowl 58.

Best memes and moments from Super Bowl 2024:

Goodell and CBS every time they show Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ZssZOYKcLE — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift chugging a beer on the scoreboard, she is one of us



pic.twitter.com/2WtG3wUdXx — Suzie Hunter ⚾️ (@TheSuzieHunter) February 12, 2024

checking in on the Nickelodeon broadcast pic.twitter.com/wMyvDzEYwf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 12, 2024

Getting roasted by Patrick Star after a fumble is a humbling experience

pic.twitter.com/eT2mcPxnJC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2024

me going from couch nap to my actual bed pic.twitter.com/GAK5BDQYCJ — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) February 11, 2024

“Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I’m Jason” pic.twitter.com/x7DKI5C6E5 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 11, 2024

