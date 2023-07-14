Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Make Their 'Voice Heard' as She Votes Early in Nashville

"I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same," Swift wrote on her Instagram Stories

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift's Instagram Story

Taylor Swift is encouraging fans to make a "Change."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Midnights artist used her platform for good and urged fans to vote through a message shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

"Hi Nashville! Early voting for our city officials and some statewide seats begins today," she wrote, alongside a selfie with her "I voted today" sticker.

"We have the opportunity to choose those who will represent us for the next four years," Swift, 33, added. "I voted today and I urge each and every one of you to do the same and make your voice heard."

She concluded her message by directing fans to a link with more information on local early voting.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs on the Eras tour in March 2023

Related: Jake Owen Says Rumors Taylor Swift's 'Sparks Fly' Is About Him Are 'Funny': 'She's an Amazing Girl' (Exclusive)

Tennessee politics have been in the news recently, as lawmakers passed a law restricting adult cabaret performances in March. The state bill included a restriction on "male or female impersonators," banning any performance in spaces that "could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." (The drag ban was struck down after being declared unconstitutional in June.)

Swift has been vocal about her political views since she endorsed Phil Bredesen, the Democratic candidate for Senate in her home state of Tennessee, in 2018.

Then, in 2019, she shared a copy of a letter she had written to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, urging him to support the Equality Act, which would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Although the legislation was already passed by the House at the time, many Republicans had spoken out against it.

“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally,” Swift told fans, urging them to join her in writing to their own state senators.

“Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable,” she added. “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

In 2020, she shared a Tweet thread encouraging people to vote in order to fight against police brutality and racism.

"Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there," she wrote in her first tweet. "In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter."

"This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels," she continued in her next tweet, which included a link to former President Barack Obama's article on Medium titled "How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change."

Story continues

In the last tweet of her thread, Swift urged people to fight for access to mail-in voting for the 2020 election since concerns about COVID-19 hindered some from going to the polls.

"We need to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election. No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard," she wrote.



Swift is currently on the North American leg of Eras Tour, with her next shows on Friday and Saturday in Denver.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.