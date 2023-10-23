Taylor Swift supports boyfriend Travis Kelce at football game

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Stop what you're doing, because Taylor Swift has a new man in her life and it's American football player, Travis Kelce.

Taylor, 33, and Travis, 33, first sparked dating rumours in July when he attended her Eras tour concert, and now, she's been spotted supporting him on the sidelines of his football games. It's giving Troy and Gabriella from High School Musical!

So, from him trying to shoot his shot to their recent dates and more, here is a full breakdown of Taylor and Travis' relationship timeline starting with the most recent update. You're welcome, Swifties!

22 October – Taylor was spotted at another one of Travis' games, cheering him on from the sidelines in a Kansas Chiefs football jumper. She was even wearing a friendship bracelet featuring his jersey number, '87' between two hearts. We actually can't cope.

Now, for the rest of Taylor and Travis' relationship...



July

26 July – After Travis attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert, he said he was disappointed he didn't get to meet her as he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet he made... with his number on it!

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings," Kelce told his brother, Jason Kelce, on their 'New Heights' podcast.

"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he continued. Yeah, we love him already.

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

September

12 September – The rumours begin. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Taylor and Travis are reportedly in the talking stage but are keeping things casual and not officially dating. Hm, OK.

14 September – In an interview with the NFL, Travis is asked about whether he really wanted to give Taylor his number, and he gave a pretty interesting answer.

"I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I’m not gonna talk about my personal life. I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I’m not gonna give you anything," he said.

Then, when he was asked if Taylor has reached out since then, he swerved the question. "And that’s, gonna wrap it up here," he said. He didn't say no!

20 September – As relationship rumours continue to swirl, Travis brother, Jason, was asked about his brother's relationship status while on 94WIP's Morning Show.

"I don't really know what's happening in Travis' love life," he said. "I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100 percent true and I hope this thing goes a mile. No, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

20 September – Now, Travis is being asked about Taylor and he spilled some super hot tea. In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, he said: "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'

"So, we'll see what happens in the near future." OMG!

We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..



"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..



We'll see what happens in the near future"



🗣🗣LET’S GOOOOO @tkelce #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2023

24 September – Then, the time came. In the audience of Travis' football game was none other than Ms. Swift herself, and she sat next to Travis' mum, Donna! If this isn't a confirmation that the two are dating, we don't know what is.

She cheered him on from the crowd and they were spotted backstage and driving away from the game in his car ('Getaway Car', anyone?).

Jason Hanna - Getty Images

25 September – After their date after the football game, reports came out that Travis shut down an entire restaurant for Taylor, his family, and his teammates. Relationship goals!

October

1 October – Things seem to be getting serious between Taylor and Travis, as she brought all her besties along to support his most recent football game.

Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter were all in attendance with Taylor at the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kevin Sabitus - Getty Images

Elsa - Getty Images

Taylor was even seen chatting with Travis' mum, Donna Kelce. Too cute!

15 October – It's official! Travis and Taylor were papped out on date night in New York looking super loved up. They went out to dinner and an afterparty for Saturday Night Live, where they were pictured holding hands.

We think it's time to think of a ship name... Traylor, maybe?

Gotham - Getty Images

