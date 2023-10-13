Taylor Swift Is Travis Kelce's Most Stylish Fan in Oversized Chiefs Jacket at Her Third Kansas City Game

The day after attending her concert movie premiere, the musician made her third stylish game-day appearance

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift at the Oct. 12 Kansas City Chiefs game.

Don’t worry, born-again football fans: Taylor Swift is back — and she wears short skirts!

The singer-songwriter, 33, attended her third Kansas City Chiefs’ game this season on Thursday, cheering on tight end Travis Kelce, 34, as his team faced the Denver Broncos.

Swift paired her black leather mini skirt with a black tank featuring a zipper detail and chunky, lace-up ankle booties. The true star of the look, though, was an oversized red, white and black Chiefs windbreaker jacket — from Wear by Erin Andrews — which she wore off her shoulders.

Her hair was pulled into a bouncy ponytail and, as always, Swift was sporting her signature red lip. She accessorized with a single gold, chainlink necklace and some simple earrings.

#TaylorSwift has arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs game! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tAMAFS5X5p — People (@people) October 12, 2023

David Eulitt/Getty Taylor Swift at the Oct. 12 Kansas City Chiefs game.

Related: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Premiered Last Night: Here Are All the Photos You Have to See

Swift’s game-day attendance comes as the superstar’s concert film,Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, enters theaters across the U.S. and Canada. She stepped out for the premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, though Kelce was not in attendance.

This marks Swift’s third Chiefs game appearance, after she missed Kelce’s game against the Vikings last week.

Swift first took to the stands Sept. 24 when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears, and she made a second appearance one week later as the team took on the New York Jets. The Chiefs won 41-10 and 23-20, respectively.

Dating rumors between the pop star and Super Bowl winner surfaced in July when Kelce said he tried to give Swift his phone number at her Eras Tour concert. In September, Kelce said he “threw the ball in her court,” and three days later, Swift delivered the moment the world was waiting for when she attended a Chiefs game.

Story continues

Related: A Timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Rumored Relationship

Cooper Neill/Getty Taylor Swift with Donna Kelce at the Chiefs' game in Kansas City, Missouri.

The superstar’s game-day debut brought iconic moments: Swift yelling obscenities in support of Kelce, cheering alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, and, ultimately, leaving at Kelce’s side. Swift sported a Kansas City red jacket, white tank top and black shorts.

At her next game day appearance on Oct. 1 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Swift brought a crew with her. Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were among the friends who joined the singer in a suite.

Swift kept it equally classic in a black long-sleeve shirt, leather jacket and denim shorts (which sold out within a day, according to WWD). Dressing up the casual look, Swift reminded the world of her superstar status with a pair of Christian Louboutin boots.

Swift seems to fit right in, as Kelce's mom says everyone from the suite has had great things to say about the singer.

Plus, Swift is promised to look right at home in the Chiefs crowd, so long as she keeps her signature makeup look – the red lip she has donned at each NFL appearance.



Elsa/Getty Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey.

If you think the “Swelce” craze is over-the-top, you’re not alone – Kelce himself said the NFL is “overdoing it a bit.” Needless to say, the NFL will continue to embrace the pop culture moment.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.