Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce's game for Chiefs-Texans?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151468 ORIG FILE ID: 2184020163

It's that time again.

Travis Kelce continues to play NFL games in 2024, and Taylor Swift has had some time when she could once again come to cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs games. She was there for the Week 1 win and attended the Week 2 victory. She wasn't there for the Week 3 game in Atlanta or Week 4 in L.A., but she showed up to Week 5 against the Saints and was there for the Week 9 game against the Buccaneers and Week 10 for the Broncos game.

MORE: Photos of Taylor Swift having a blast at the Eras Tour party thrown by Travis Kelce

So the question is: will she be there for the Week 16 matchup on Saturday afternoon between the Chiefs and the Texans? According to our handy Taylor Swift calendar, and, well, what we know, the answer is: Maybe?

Swift is done with the Eras Tour and we saw her with Kelce this week at the Eras Tour-themed party. For what it's worth, it's a home game for Kelce and the Chiefs, and she's attended only home games in 2024. So maybe she comes to this one.

We'll see!

