Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A Comprehensive Dating Rumor Timeline

In her life, Taylor Swift has done things waaay greater than dating the boy on the football team, but that won't stop people from speculating about her rumored relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

It all started when the 33-year-old professional athlete revealed that he attempted to give the 33-year-old pop star his number via friendship bracelet during a stop on The Eras Tour. “I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said during a July episode of his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added, "She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.” Well, according to rumors that surfaced just two months later, Taylor Swift wasn't averse to meeting Travis Kelce after all. While the singer has yet to comment on the reports, here is a complete timeline of the alleged relationship, in reverse chronological order.

September 14, 2023: NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano re-posts an interview with Travis from August 2, in which he asks about Taylor Swift.

When asked if he really tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number, Travis replied, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life. I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I'm not gonna give you anything.”

He completely shut down further questions when asked if Taylor “reached out,” telling the camera, “And that's gonna wrap it up here…”

Meanwhile, Travis' brother Jason is asked for an update on September 14. “I’ve seen these rumors. I cannot comment,” the Philadelphia Eagles player tells retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez before plugging his brother's 2016 reality dating series.

“Ever since Catching Kelce, everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’s love life,” Jason said during Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football postgame panel. “I don’t really know what’s going on there, but I know Travis is having fun and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

September 12, 2023: A source tells Entertainment Tonight that the tight end and Midnights singer are not officially dating following reports that the pair are “quietly hanging out.”

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," a source told The Messenger earlier that day. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

July 26, 2023: Kelce discusses attending the Eras Tour on his New Heights podcast. Watch him discuss his personalized friendship bracelet on TikTok, here.

July 7, 2023—July 8, 2023: Taylor Swift performs at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

