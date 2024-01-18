Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Still Seeing Where It Goes’

Over the last few days, multiple reports have come out about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, throwing some cold water on chatter the couple could be getting engaged soon.

A source spoke to People about Kelce and Swift’s latest status, saying the couple of six months is “really happy” together. That said, they don’t know about their long-term future yet. “They’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes,” the source said.

That insight comes after a source explicitly shut down a Page Six report that Swift and Kelce were planning a summer engagement. Then, multiple sources spoke to TMZ, saying that there is currently no planned proposal. In fact, some in the couple’s inner circle still aren’t sure they will go the distance, especially because they are about to be very long distance when Swift’s tour starts back up in Tokyo next month. The sources described it as a “very challenging” stage of their relationship ahead.

However, a source told Us Weekly yesterday that Swift and Kelce are determined to weather it out. “Taylor and Travis make a concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving,” the source said. Swift is “calling a lot of the shots,” the insider added.

That source claimed Swift had been “heavily involved” in Kelce’s decision-making when he bought a new house in October. “She played a big part in house-hunting and interior design,” they said. “Now she is helping him put it all together.”

Daily Mail also ran a more fanciful report yesterday where a source alleged that while Kelce has no plans to propose to Swift now, he has started imagining what a proposal could look like.

“He isn’t going to propose to her anytime soon, so no one should get those hopes up, but he has talked to family and friends about what he could do that would be special for an engagement ring,” the outlet’s source claimed. “Travis’ career is a major focus for the next several weeks. He has to get the job done. He wants another Super Bowl ring, but it is safe to say that there is room to think about Taylor. And when it comes to Taylor, he loves her and sees a future with her and has thought about what a ring for her would be like as well. He has thought of having a lyric or a quote engraved on the band that is special to both of them, and he has also floated using some of the diamonds from his Super Bowl rings on her band. He wants to make sure it isn’t something cheesy, but more unique and something that is a part of him that he shares with her to show that forever means forever.”

