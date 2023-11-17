Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Have ‘Very Detailed Plans’ for Long-Distance Periods

Taylor Swift is back on tour abroad, and Travis Kelce’s football season resumes Monday after the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye week ends. But the couple is ready to handle being in different countries here and there, a source told Us Weekly.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple; they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” the source explained. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.” Swift is doing her South American shows through November 26. (Kelce is expected to join her for her Argentina shows this weekend.) She will then be on break again until February 7, when she plays her first show in Tokyo.

The new intel echoes what a source told People in mid-October about Swift and Kelce not being concerned about their career commitments hindering their romance.

“She’s the biggest star in the world, and it’s no secret dating an athlete is very tough, but they’ve been texting and talking on the phone between the pockets of time they get to spend with each other,” the source said.

“There’s not some looming date like, ‘Oh, she’s going back on tour’ and ‘his football schedule is getting crazy,’” the source continued. “They’ll figure it out. He’s said it himself, he knows what he signed up for with this attention, but they’ve spent time under the radar too. They’re giving things a real try.”

