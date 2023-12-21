Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Reportedly Spend the Holidays Together Despite His Football Schedule

Getty

It looks like Taylor Swift won't be staying at her parents' house this Christmas…Instead, she'll reportedly be in Kansas City for Travis Kelce's football game.

In fact, a source tells Page Six that Swift will not only attend the Chiefs' home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on December 25, but will also cheer him on against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 31, a.k.a. New Year's Eve. “She’ll for sure be at the games,” the source said.

No wonder Kelce recently told People that the holiday face-off "will be a fun one."

Taylor Swift

With their busy schedules, Kelce and Swift are reportedly prioritizing spending as much time together as possible. “They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a source told Us Weekly back in November. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

Between Kelce's Christmas and New Year's Eve games, the source hinted that a “romantic getaway” may be in the cards. “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time,” the source said. Sorry, Jason Kelce!

Meanwhile, another source claimed Kelce started Christmas shopping before Thanksgiving and “has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store.” If speculation over Taylor Swift's birthday ring is any indication, you know Swifties will be on the lookout for any new bling she sports at the upcoming Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Clearly, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce are letting a few angry “dads, Brads, and Chads” ruin their fun. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said during her Time ‘Person of the Year’ interview.

After Swift faced some booing at the Chiefs vs. Patriots game on December 17, Kelce only had positive things to say about her appearance on Gillette Stadium's jumbotron. “They showed Taylor at the game, and you don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors," Kelce the New Heights podcast following the game. “It just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed her on the screen.”

He continued, “There might’ve been a few Brads and Chads that were booing but for the most part everybody was screaming their fucking tail off.”

Hopefully the crowd will go just as wild on December 25. 'Tis the damn season.

Originally Appeared on Glamour