Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Look Adorbs At Super Bowl After-Party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl Sunday night.

At an after-party at a Las Vegas club, the two were spotted hugging and kissing as they celebrated Kelce’s win, as well as singing some of Swift’s songs together.

In a video shared on TikTok, the pair can be seen singing along to Swift’s “Love Story,” with the artist pointing at the Chiefs tight end, singing, “You’ll be the prince,” and then pointing to herself, singing, “I’ll be the princess.”

In another video shared on social media, Kelce hopped in the DJ booth to lead the crowd in singing “You Belong With Me.”

Now, THAT is a man who is PROUD to be with THE Taylor Swift!! And rightfully so! pic.twitter.com/6EGPATsUZ4 — franny (@reputaydaya) February 12, 2024

Swifties rejoiced after the Chiefs won.

On X, formerly Twitter, Taylor Nation, Swift’s official fan club, posted about the win, writing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” a nod to Swift’s song, “Karma.”

Since Swift attended her first Chiefs game back in September, America has been infatuated with her and Kelce. At a news conference before the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Times columnist Amy Kaufman asked Kelce why he thinks people are so fascinated by his and Swift’s relationship.

“I think the values that we stand for. Just, you know, who we are as people,” he said. “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us. And on top of that, I feel like we both just have a love for life.”

Others are obsessed with the two for entirely different reasons, though. Prior to the Super Bowl, the right came up with a conspiracy theory that the game would be rigged in the Chiefs’ favor in an effort to get Swift to endorse President Joe Biden for reelection.

Biden leaned into the conspiracy theory Sunday night, posting a meme on X with the caption, “Just like we drew it up.”

