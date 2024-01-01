Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave His New Year's Eve Game Together After Chiefs Win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL game on Sunday afternoon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for 2024!

The pop superstar and the athlete, both 34, were spotted leaving Kelce's New Year's Eve NFL game together after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals with a final score of 25-17, securing their AFC West division title.

According to a photograph shared on Instagram by The Kansas City Star journalist Nick Wagner, Kelce left the game wearing a black beanie and a black and white striped sweatshirt, as the "Maroon" singer stood closely beside him, rocking her signature red lip.

During the afternoon game, Kelce notched 16 yards, helping lead his team to the win, as Swift watched alongside the team’s family and friends.

Swift and Kelce have been romantically linked since this summer. Talk of a budding romance heated up once the “Blank Space” singer began appearing at the two-time Super Bowl Champion's games alongside his parents in late September.

The duo then went out on dates in October between their busy schedules — Swift coming off the theatrical release of her Eras Tour film and Kelce in the midst of the 2023 NFL season — and the singer was spotted on Instagram kissing Kelce on the cheek not long after.



Kelce's holiday plans have long been dictated by the NFL's schedule. The tight end took on the Las Vegas Raiders with his team on Christmas Day, while Taylor brought her family along for the fun.

He previously spoke to PEOPLE in mid-December about his holiday afternoon game, teasing that "it will be a fun one."

Kelce also revealed that he and his fellow NFL star brother Jason Kelce — whose team the Philadelphia Eagles also had a Dec. 25th game — had already made plans to get together for holiday festivities after the date.



Earlier this month, the couple rang in the winter holiday season together when they were spotted at the pop-up bar Miracle in Kansas City, where the Chiefs were holding a party.

An onlooker who was in attendance told PEOPLE that Swift's holiday song “Christmas Tree Farm" played at the event. The onlooker added, "Everyone looked happy and festive."

Earlier this holiday season, Swift and Kelce were unable to spend Thanksgiving together.

Around the November date, the "Karma" artist was wrapping up the Latin American leg of her Eras Tour, and the NFL star confirmed he spent the day solo in Missouri amid his busy practice schedules.



