Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Game Hand-in-Hand After Chiefs Loss Against Bills

Taylor Swift was in the stands supporting Travis Kelce during tonight's game between the Chiefs and the Bills, which the Chiefs sadly lost 20-17. Well, sadly for Chiefs/Taylor Swift fans—if you're a Bills fan, congrats and whatnot.

Taylor was seen cheering on for Travis during the game, and then—in a super sweet end to the evening—they were spotted leaving the game hand in hand. And the way she's looking at him is just *melts into puddle*

📸| Taylor and Travis leaving the game tonight! pic.twitter.com/uCGIYNBZo8 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 11, 2023

THE WAY SHE'S LOOKING AT HIM AND THEIR HANDS pic.twitter.com/zG8BMubbMY — Tiffani ♡ (@LavenderKelce) December 11, 2023

Also ICYMI, here were Tay's vibes at the game (so many mixed emotions!):

Taylor opened up about attending Chiefs games to TIME during her casual Person of the Year interview, saying “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Tay also chatted about the first time she watched Travis play, saying "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

