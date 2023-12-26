Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Christmas Day Game Hand in Hand After Tough Chiefs Loss

The "Anti-Hero" singer joined the Kelce after the tight end's team lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day

Jamie Squire/Getty; William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Travis Kelce (left) and Taylor Swift (right) on Monday

Taylor Swift walked with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, hand-in-hand after the Kansas City Chiefs lost their Christmas Day game at Arrowhead Stadium to the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-14.



After the game, Kansas City Star photojournalist Nick Wagner shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the two holding hands while walking down an Arrowhead Stadium hallway. "Spent my Christmas waiting for these two lovebirds," Wagner captioned the post.

Swift, 34, wore a black and gray plaid miniskirt, red sweater, black tights, her go-to black heeled loafers and a black bomber jacket. Meanwhile, Kelce, 34, wore a Chiefs letterman jacket and a cable white knit sweater with gray trousers.

During the Christmas Day game, the Raiders shocked the Chiefs by scoring on two Chiefs turnovers within a seven-second span in the first quarter. The Chiefs made it close in the end but were unable to make a complete comeback, falling to 9-6 on the season.

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Taylor Swift on December 25th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The sighting comes just days after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes raved about Swift and her friendship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, in an interview with CBS Mornings.

“She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — Dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see, and now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes," Patrick said in the interview.

The two-time Super Bowl winner revealed that when Swift and Kelce first began dating, "everybody stayed away" and "just let [Kelce] do what he was doing."



"Then, he started bringing Taylor around, and he realized how cool of a person she was, and she is, and so for us, there were a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning," Patrick admitted.

JC Olivera/Getty; John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS; JC Olivera/Getty Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

But now, "She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom," Patrick said. "And she’s part of the team."

The quarterback said of Swift's budding friendship with Patrick's wife Brittany, "It's cool that she’s embraced Brittany, and they’ve built a friendship as well," Patrick told CBS.

"So for me, it's Travis, man, and he's lucky enough to be with a great girl, and a great woman, and it's been cool to interact with her," he continued.

Now that he's spent time with Swift, Patrick said he's "glad that she's the person that she is" and added, "That's why I think her and Travis match so well."

And for Swift's birthday earlier this month, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia and daughter Gracie posted photos with the pop star holding an elaborate gift box addressed “To Taylor, from the Hunt family."

"Happy birthday to this queen," Gracie wrote on Instagram. "Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it’s your best & most blessed year yet."

Days after sharing her birthday tribute to Swift on Instagram, Gracie altered the caption of the postto reveal that her family gifted the singer the perfect accessory for a pop star of Swiftian proportions: a microphone purse from Judith Leiber Couture.

According to The Kansas City Star, Tavia also confirmed the box’s contents in a comment on her own birthday tribute to Swift. She also said the singer “is actually one of the kindest, most intelligent people I’ve ever met.”



