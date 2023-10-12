Taylor Swift Thanks 'Guiding Light' Beyoncé for Attending “Eras Tour” Concert Film: 'An Actual Fairytale'

The premiere for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with starry guest in the form of Beyoncé

John Shearer/Getty Beyoncé, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is paying tribute to Beyoncé!

On Wednesday, Beyoncé, 42, made an appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer, 33, couldn't hide her delight that her "guiding light" had attended the special evening.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift began the heartfelt Instagram caption, which was written alongside a boomerang video that showed her and Beyoncé inside the movie theater. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit."

“Her resilience and versatility,” the “Love Story” singer added in her Wednesday post. “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

In the fun boomerang clip, the two pop icons sat at the front of the movie theater sharing a box of special Taylor Swift The Eras Tour popcorn. As a few pieces of popcorn flew out of Beyoncé’s hand and returned back again, Swift raised a piece of the cinema snack towards her mouth and back again, while glancing over at the "Drunk in Love" singer.

Beyoncé — who recently wrapped up her Renaissance World Tour — wore a stylish black outfit with a shiny silver breastplate, which was also on display when she posed alongside the "Blank Space" singer on the red carpet for the event. Swift meanwhile, wore a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown with floral cutout detail and accessorized with a diamond necklace.

Swift’s concert film is set to be released on Friday in over 100 countries worldwide. Meanwhile, Beyoncé — who previously released Homecoming which was part documentary, part concert film and presented her 2018 Coachella appearances — has her own new concert film set for release on Dec. 1. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will document her recent Renaissance World Tour.

John Shearer/Getty Beyoncé, Taylor Swift

As well as celebrating her superstar guest, at the premiere on Wednesday, Swift also shared how much the Eras Tour has meant to her.



“I've never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour,” Swift said in a speech during the premiere at Grove's AMC theater on Wednesday. “Just the most electric experience of my life and, and the reason for that is several things like my band, my dancers are crew.”

“We did this show rain or shine in sickness and in health no matter what was going on in our lives,” she added. “And we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side.”

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

As well as her speech, Swift posed for photos with director Sam Wrench, her dancers, her band from the tour and some fans. The star's concert film has already seen great success, reaching over $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue. Ticket sales also smashed AMC’s U.S. record for single-day sales, within 24 hours of the film's announcement.

Swift and Beyoncé have supported each other throughout the years. In 2021, Swift revealed that Beyoncé gifted her with a bouquet of flowers after she became the first female artist to win her third album of the year Grammy for her album folklore.

Beyoncé also made history that year by becoming the most decorated female of all time, with 28 Grammys. As Beyoncé made her way to accept her award, Swift was filmed clapping with excitement.

