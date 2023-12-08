Taylor Swift Teamed a Holiday Manicure with Meghan Markle’s Favorite Zodiac Bag: Get the Details

Swift made a case for the multi-color manicure while repping her astrology sign in the chicest way

James Devaney/GC Images; John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle seen with the same Naeem Khan zodiac-inspired clutch

The universe just manifested a stylish crossover between Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle.

The “Cruel Summer” pop star, 33, stepped out to support her friend Emma Stone's new movie, Poor Things, on Wednesday night, and of course we're still decoding her style.

Her evening look not only featured a holiday-inspired red and green manicure, but it also starred a buzzy Naeem Khan astrology-themed clutch previously touted by the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle, 42, first rocked the sleek metallic accessory with a navy capelet dress in 2018 at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday celebration. True to its wearer’s zodiac sign, the clutch was embellished gemstones forming the Leo constellation.

Swift’s version was a little bit different as it was embellished with a regal Sagittarius constellation (the songstress’ birthday is on Dec. 13, making her and Markle fire sign twins!).

James Devaney/GC Images A look at Taylor Swift's holiday manicure and Naeem Khan clutch

The bag, which is no longer sold by the label, was the absolute golden touch to Swift’s all-black movie night look, which also featured Charlotte Simone's faux fur "Penny" coat, a long black dress and Giuseppe Zanotti open-toe pumps.

It wouldn’t be one of the singer’s signature looks without her classic winged eyeliner and red lip, both of which she teamed with soft curls.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift attends the "Poor Things" premiere

Although Swift is taking a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, which will resume in Asia this upcoming February, her streak of night-out 'fits have been a major source of style inspiration.

With the transition of the seasons, fans have watched Swift’s preppy style go from chic mini dresses, laid-back sets and summery dresses to fall-inspired skirts and thigh-high boots. And now, with the arrival of the frosty winter weather, the Grammy winner is sure to step out in some statement-making coats.

Getty Images Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hug at the Dec. 3 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers

This year, Swift also revealed another side to her fashion sense at one of the most unexpected of places: football stadiums.

Since coupling up with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift has really tapped into her game-day wardrobe.

Whether she’s cozying up in a bright red Stella McCartney teddy bear trench, rocking her favorite Chiefs merch or not-so-inconspicuously wearing an “87” friendship bracelets dedicated to her current flame, the superstar has made it a priority to rep her man — and his team's colors — with pride.

