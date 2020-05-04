Taylor Swift Surprises Utah Nurse with Heartfelt Thank You Gifts for Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift expressed her appreciation for a fan currently working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer, 30, recently surprised Whitney Hilton, a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, with a handwritten thank-you note and a bundle of Lover merchandise.

Not only was Swift's surprise in honor of Hilton's 30th birthday but also a homecoming celebration for her. Hilton returned home after helping at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, where she said the "nurses are burned out."

"I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously," Swift wrote in her handwritten letter.

"Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor," the star concluded.

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVER Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

Hilton shared Swift's kind gesture on Twitter Sunday. "I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE."

In an April blog post published by Intermountain Healthcare, Hilton shared her experience of her 2,200-mile journey to lend a helping hand during the global health crisis, which she called "a modern war."

"This is a humbling experience. I have so much to say but almost too overwhelmed to say it all. New York has been hit HARD. The people need help, the nurses need help, the doctors need help, everyone needs help. This is crisis mode like I’ve never seen. This is an incredible experience, albeit the hardest thing I’ve ever done AND equally the most rewarding," she wrote.

Hilton also wrote a plea to her hometown community. "One thing I want to SCREAM from the rooftops is that if you could see what we see here, you’d do ANYTHING humanly possible to prevent it," she shared.