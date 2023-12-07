Taylor Swift Supports her Friend Emma Stone at “Poor Things” Premiere in All-Black Look

Swift and Stone have been friends since they were teenagers

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is showing her support for Emma Stone!

On Wednesday, the “Blank Space” singer, 33, arrived at DGA Theater in New York City for the premiere of the Easy A actress’ new film Poor Things.

Wearing all black with a red lip for a dramatic pop of color, Swift stood out as she entered the venue. The star kept warm in a coat featuring faux fur lining her neck and wrist area. Underneath the garment was a maxi dress paired with open-toe pumps.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift, December 2023

According to Stone, 35, the pair have been close since they were teens. Over the weekend, the Cruella actress gave Vanity Fair a rare glimpse into their friendship.

“I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” she told the publication at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on Saturday, revealing that the star helped her get Eras Tour concert tickets to a show in her home state of Arizona in March.

Related: All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get.”

“She’s a wonderful friend,” Stone added.

Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images; VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images Emma Stone, Taylor Swift

“She blows my mind,” the actress said. “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it."

At the same event, Stone, who won the Best Actress Oscar for the musical La La Land, spoke to W Magazine, calling the concert “kind of a full-circle moment.”

“It’s been amazing to see all of the ‘eras,’ from the beginning to now,” Stone said of her famous friend of 16 years. “The concert was also choreographed by Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer for La La Land.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swift, who was named Time’s Person of the Year on Wednesday, revealed Moore came at the recommendation of Stone.

Story continues

“Learning choreography is not my strong suit,” she told the magazine. The “Shake it Off” singer added that Grammy night was a “hilarious” exception. “Doing that show with a hangover, I don’t want to know that world.”

The pop star also opened up to Time about her friendship with Beyoncé.

John Shearer/Getty Beyoncé, Taylor Swift

“She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm and open and funny,” Swift gushed.

The pair nearly broke the internet when the “Love Story” artist recently supported her fellow Grammy winner by attending the London premiere of her concert film Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

While continuing to praise the “Break My Soul” hitmaker’s “business practices,” Swift explained that neither of them let outside noise affect their personal relationship.

“There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” she said. “Clearly it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.