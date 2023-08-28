Taylor Swift Supporting Selena Gomez’s New Single Is the Definition of Friendship Goals

I am once again asking Taylor and Selena to let me into their friend group.

Taylor Swift may be more than a little busy juggling a record-breaking world tour and a multi-album re-record project at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she was about to miss out on hyping up her BFF Selena Gomez’s latest single.

On Saturday — just a day after Gomez saved our summer playlists by releasing her first single in nearly a year, titled “Single Soon” — Swift was sure to give her bestie some love by publicly supporting the song on her Instagram Story.

instagram/taylor swift

Reposting an Instagram Reel from Selena’s account that featured clips from the single’s music video, Taylor added the sweet message, “When your bestie is the bestest. Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”

Naturally, Gomez then reposted Swift’s repost to her own Story, making for an all-around “Single Soon” love fest.

The release of Gomez’s latest instant hit (and Taylor’s supportive Story) came less than a week after Selena first shared news of the song’s title and imagery with a sultry Instagram photo dump.

Instagram/selena gomez

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she captioned the post. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

The singer later explained the meaning behind the song when sharing a black-and-white snap from the music video on Friday, writing, “Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company … and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞”

