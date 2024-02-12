Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Outfit Featured Several Subtle Travis Kelce Easter Eggs

Getty Images

Taylor Swift subtly showed her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl.

She wore many easter eggs, particularly in regards to her jewelry choices.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

You could trust the "Queen of Easter Eggs", Taylor Swift, wasn’t going to let an opportunity like featuring subtle tributes to her boyfriend Travis Kelce in her outfit pass her by at Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVIII.

After flying across the globe to attend Travis' winning match in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers, Taylor was seen sitting, standing, taking shots, and singing throughout the game in a box with friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. With all eyes on the singer, who has attended a total of 18 games during Travis’ NFL matches since the pair began dating last summer, Taylor seized the chance to show her love for her beau with one particular tribute close to her heart–quite literally.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the singer was wearing a diamond necklace around her neck, with a pendant in the shape of the number 87—the number worn by Travis on his Chiefs jersey. The Grammy award-winning singer also wore a Retrouvai ruby ring on her finger, which coordinated with the red color worn by the Chiefs.

As for the rest of Taylor's look, she wore a crochet Dion Lee corset top, black denim embellished jeans, slit at the thigh, by Area, a WEAR by Erin Andrews Kansas City Chiefs varsity jacket, and carried a Judith Leiber clutch blag emblazoned with the number ‘87’ on it.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

The "Anti-Hero" singer finished her look with a custom 14-karat gold Stephanie Gottlieb necklace, and a new take on her Travis-made friendship bracelet, which now features a diamond Wove Made design featuring the letters ‘TNT’ for her and her partners’ initials.

Taylor flew to Vegas on Saturday evening amid her Eras Tour, which is currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan.



