Taylor Swift Subtly Signaled On Instagram How Things Are Going With Joe Alwyn

Five years into dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have remained dedicated to keeping their personal life together off-line and largely out of interviews. Still, Swift gave fans a subtle update on how things between the two of them are going on Instagram this Thursday morning.

Alwyn posted the first stills of him in his upcoming series Conversations With Friends, which you can see here. Within five minutes of Alwyn posting, his girlfriend had liked his post, a sign of how supportive they remain of each other.

Alwyn and Swift have recently sparked engagement rumors, but they've only stemmed from DeuxMoi, an unverified celebrity gossip Instagram account. The two have never confirmed or addressed them.

Last January, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift was comfortable being slightly more public about things between her and Alwyn. Swift has revealed the most about their relationship through her music historically. The source said then, “Taylor has gotten more and more comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she feels is still protecting it. She loves Joe so much and, of course, is not trying to hide their relationship, but she prefers to keep specific details private.”

Swift herself explained why she doesn't discuss their relationship in interviews to The Guardian in August 2019. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said with a laugh. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it—but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

