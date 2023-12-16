Taylor Swift Spotted Showing Off Eye-Catching Ring to Pals Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on Her Birthday

After the Grammy singer's birthday celebration, she was seen showing off the piece of jewelry to her friends

James Devaney/GC Images Taylor Swift, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller on December 14, 2023 in New York City.

Taylor Swift can "make the whole place shimmer" with her new accessory.

In new photos taken outside of her birthday bash in N.Y.C., Swift, who turned 34 on Dec. 13, is seen showing off an eye-catching ring — which she wore on her right, middle finger — to her pals Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

The statement piece features what appears to be an oversized opal gemstone with a halo of dark gemstones on the exterior. In the photo, Sperry, 31, is holding the Lover singer’s hand as she gets a closer look at Swift’s bauble.

James Devaney/GC Images Taylor Swift, Keleigh Sperry and Miles Teller on December 14, 2023 in New York City.

Since Swift was spotted with the piece of jewelry, Swifties have been speculating that the ring could be a new accessory gifted from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swift wore the piece with a singular tennis necklace and a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress.

Her birthday look also included an Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote that was encrusted completely with jewels, a pair of Aquazzura Atelier Plateau 130 black open-toed high heels and a black Anine Bing faux fur jacket that she wore off the shoulder, plus Messika earrings.

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift with Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

Along with Teller and Sperry, the pop superstar was joined by many of her celebrity pals in New York City to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The guest list included Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid and more. Swift’s long-time best friend, Abigail Anderson, who’s mentioned in her popular song “Fifteen,” also appeared alongside the group in pictures. The group celebrated at Banzarbar, a cocktail bar above popular New York City hot spot, Freeman's.



Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Blake Lively on December 13, 2023 in New York City.

While Swift celebrated her big day with those closest to her, Kelce was not in attendance at her birthday party. As PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week, the Chiefs' tight end was in Kansas City for mandatory practices with his team ahead of Sunday's upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

The couple celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday, where they were spotted posing with partygoers and exchanging sweet kisses in group photos throughout the evening.



