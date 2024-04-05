Taylor Swift Spotted at L.A. Dive Bar During Eras Tour Break

The singer’s security reportedly paid the tab after she left Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood

Raymond Hall/GC Images Taylor Swift in December

Taylor Swift enjoyed a casual night with friends.

On Thursday, April 5, the pop star, who is on a brief hiatus from her record-breaking Eras Tour, went to a dinner at Los Angeles pub Barney’s Beanery, PEOPLE confirms. The eatery has multiple locations in California, including Pasadena, Santa Monica and West Hollywood, where Swift was spotted.

The outing was reportedly for a birthday dinner with friends, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Swift was sitting in a booth seat by the window.

An onlooker tells PEOPLE that their table shared pizza and a few other sides. Barney’s Beanery serves classic bar food like wings and mozzarella sticks, burgers and nachos.

"Taylor was very low-key," the source added to PEOPLE. "She was there for about two hours."

TMZ reports that the “Cruel Summer” singer’s security paid the tab after she left the restaurant.

Swift has had her bodyguards handle payment before. In September, while out to dinner in New York City with pals Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz, her security secretly paid the bill at the close of the meal.

In a feature article from New York magazine’s Vulture section, journalist Rachel Handler interviewed the bartender at Il Buco Alimentari, who waited on Swift, Dern, Kravitz and Greta Gerwig on Sept. 19. The employee, who was identified as Julius, revealed that Swift’s security guards secretly paid the bill for her so that her other friends didn’t get the chance to.

“Laura Dern was going to pay the bill,” Julius recalled to Vulture. “She’s like, ‘Darling, take this.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was like, ‘Why??’ I said, ‘Ms. Taylor paid!’”

And according to Julius, the singer tipped generously.



James Devaney/GC Images Taylor Swift in December

Swift wrapped a series of six shows at the Singapore National Stadium on Saturday, March 9. The tour resumes in Paris on Thursday, May 9 for the start of its European leg.

In the interim, she and boyfriend Travis Kelce took a tropical getaway to the Bahamas. The couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand.

"It was a much-needed break for both of them," a source told PEOPLE in March. "They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together."

