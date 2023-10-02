Taylor Swift Spotted with Arm Around Donna Kelce in Suite During Chiefs-Jets Game

Donna watched her son Jason's game in Philadelphia before traveling to East Rutherford, N.J. Travis' game at night in East Rutherford, N.J.

NFL/X Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce is having quite a football Sunday!

After watching her son, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders 34-31 on Sunday afternoon, the beloved NFL mom traveled to East Rutherford, N.J. to cheer for her younger son, Travis Kelce, for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets amid Travis' rumored romance with Taylor Swift.

Donna was spotted by NBC cameras in a suite in MetLife Stadium with Swift. Both women were smiling and Swift had her arm around Donna.

Before heading to New Jersey, Donna watched the Eagles game with a surprising special guest. The mother of two sat next to Jake from State Farm, who stars in a hilarious commercial alongside Travis, 33, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jason, 35, shared a photo of his mom and the commercial actor (whose real name is Kevin Miles) enjoying themselves at the gridiron matchup.

“I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm,” the Eagles center wrote on X, poking fun at his brother's support from Swift.

Miles also posted a selfie of himself with Donna on X. “In my red era with Mama MaAuto,” he wrote in reference to Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version).

After the Eagles game, Donna posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing Travis' jersey. "On to the next one…" she wrote.

The sighting comes one week after Donna and Swift, 33, watched the Chiefs squash the Chicago Bears 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium amid the "Karma" singer's rumored romance with Travis, 33.

Footage from the game, shared by Fox Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the duo smiling, cheering and clapping in the suite at the Kansas City, Missouri stadium.

Jason Hanna/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri

Travis broke his silence on the rumored relationship with Swift on an episode of Travis Kelce’s weekly podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.



“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” Travis told his older brother Jason. “The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course.”

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for damn sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis said.



Read the original article on People.