Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Brittany Mahomes Got Dinner Together

On Saturday night, Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, and Blake Lively all headed to Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato in New York City for dinner together. Swift is longtime friends with Lively and has seemingly been supporting Sophie Turner this past month as she faces divorce proceedings and a custody battle with her ex-partner, Joe Jonas.

Mahomes and Swift appear to have recently become better acquainted since the Eras Tour star attended a Kansas City Chiefs game last weekend. Mahomes is married to the Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and Swift has reportedly been on a few dates with his teammate Travis Kelce. Swift's appearance at the game at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce's mother cause quite a frenzy amidst Swifties and NFL fans.

For the night out in NYC, Swift wore a spaghetti strap minidress in black with a belt at the waist and a pair of strappy sandal heels. She had a black handbag on a long strap and a pendant around her neck. The Midnights singer swept her hair up into a bun with tendrils around her face and wore her signature red lipstick.

Lively went with more of a layered fall look, wearing a multi-colored pencil skirt in stripes of brown, brick, cream, and orange. She paired it with a beige crop top and a tweed jacket over her shoulders and had on suede knee-high brown boots.

Turner arrived a bit later in a rich red-brown leather two-piece composed of a mini skirt and long sleeved jacket. She wore it with knee-high black leather boots and carried a small matching purse on a gold chain.

Mahomes wore black leather pants with a white t-shirt and an over-sized jacket made from black and gray leather with white piping, and a pair of black boots.

Swift and Mahomes became friendly at the afterparty for the game last weekend, and it's rumored Swift will attend the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday night.

