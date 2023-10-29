Taylor Swift sits out rumored beau Travis Kelce's Chiefs game against Broncos

Taylor Swift is celebrating the success of (her version) of "1989," but she won't be taking part in any possible celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce.

Swift was not in attendance in for the Chiefs' road matchup against the Denver Broncos Sunday following multiple reports of a no-show. The megastar is set to resume her Eras Tour on Nov. 9 in Argentina.

All eyes had been on whether Swift would be in the crowd to watch Kelce play ever since their relationship was rumored to begin earlier in the 2023 NFL season. Swift has been on hand to watch four of the past Kansas City games, all of which resulted in wins. Her last appearance was last week when the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor Swift, left, and Brittany Mahomes look on during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce stats with Taylor Swift in attendance

Kelce will hope to keep up his big season without Swift in the crowd, as he's noticeably had better stats when she's been in-person to watch the game. Against the Chargers, Kelce had a dominant game with 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, and even Kelce has learned about his uptick in performance with Swift there.

The results have been so noticeable that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is down for Swift to come to any and all games.

"Taylor can stay around all she wants," Reid said.

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game with Brittany Mahomes

Swift headed to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, last Sunday to cheer on Kelce during the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The "Karma" singer was spotted wearing a festive, red Chiefs sweater and a bracelet featuring Kelce's team number 87 for her game-day attire.

Swift was also seen sitting — and dancing — alongside Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, during the game's first quarter. In a moment of excitement following the Chiefs' first touchdown, the pair teamed up for a celebratory handshake.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game with touchdown handshake

Contributing: Edward Segarra, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Taylor Swift be in Denver to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos?