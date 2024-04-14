Taylor Swift Shows Support for Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Coachella as She Wears “New Heights” Cap

The couple attended the arts and music festival together on April 13

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have landed in the desert for Coachella — and their 'fits are festival-ready!

The "Lavender Haze" singer, 34, and her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend, 34, put on a loved-up display as they made an appearance at the music festival outside Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, April 13, at various sets while rocking laidback desert attire.

Swift and Kelce both wore baseball caps during their festival outing and in a cute touch, the singer's dark green New Heights cap, showed her support for her boyfriend's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

Photos from the night, as well as fan videos, captured Swift — who wore the cap both backward and the regular way during the evening — wearing the item, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) posting a clip of the pair at Coachella next to a snap of Travis wearing the same cap. However, during their festival date night, the Kansas City Chiefs player opted for a white cap with the words "Happy Gilmore" on the front.

Aside from headwear, Swift looked effortlessly cool wearing an all-back look consisting of a tank top with ripped denim shorts, an oversized leather bomber jacket and matching black sneakers. Travis, meanwhile, wore a clashing ensemble of an open plaid shirt over a white T-shirt with striped pants and white Chucks.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California.

The couple were seen in various videos posted by concertgoers on X (formerly Twitter) embracing and dancing together at Coachella as they watched Ice Spice's set, along with Dom Dolla and Jungle's. The pair were also seen in a clip kissing in the stands during Bleacher's performance.

Swift and Kelce, who have been dating for nearly a year, have been keeping a relatively low profile while Swift is on break from her Eras Tour and Kelce is gearing up to film Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

They have been spotted out on a few dates in the past several weeks, including when they were in the Bahamas in March. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the trip was a “much-needed break for the both of them.”

During one boat outing on their vacation, both Swift and Kelce kept it summery and casual with their looks. The Grammy winner wore a beige Polo baseball cap over her braided ponytail, a pink floral-print baby tank top and white short-shorts. She finished her look with sunglasses and a pair of Cedar & Hyde Mercantile’s checkered Marea Cruzado Wave Sole Sandals with an emerald green center.

Kelce kept it simple in a white T-shirt, blue tie-dye shorts, sunglasses and loafers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Taylor Swift at 2024 Grammy Awards

Swift will pick back up with her Eras Tour on May 9 when she heads to Paris for the European leg. This, of course, comes after the release of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, dropping on April 19.

During the 2024 Grammy Awards, she surprised the audience by announcing the album, while accepting the award for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

During the speech, Swift thanked her fans for their support for Midnights and said she wanted to repay them by telling them a secret she’s been keeping for two years: the details of her brand-new album.

