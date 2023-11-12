Taylor Swift shouts out Travis Kelce with Eras Tour lyric change: 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs'

Karma really is her boyfriend.

Forget Instagram official — Taylor Swift just made her romance onstage official.

The singer gave fans everything they wanted at her Buenos Aires concert on Saturday by acknowledging her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce through the power of song. The football pro was in attendance when Swift concluded her three-hour show with a "Karma" lyric change directed at him.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," Swift sang with a laugh.

Fan-captured videos show the audience reacting with predictable cheers, with one lucky onlooker filming Kelce's awestruck reaction as he stood in the VIP section with the pop star's father, Scott Swift, who was inexplicably sporting a Chiefs lanyard as he applauded Kelce after catching the reference.

🎥| Travis Kelce's reaction to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs" pic.twitter.com/aXnJFTMhXn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 12, 2023

The Midnights song originally alluded to Swift's ex-boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn, whom she was still dating at the time of the album's release, with the lyrics "Karma is that guy on the screen, running straight home to me."

The couple announced their split in April after six years together. Swift has since been romantically linked to Kelce, though she has been largely silent about their relationship. However, the couple have been spotted at restaurants and made separate cameos on the same episode of Saturday Night Live. Swift also became a constant at Chiefs games before kicking off the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Gotham/GC Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

In case any question remained about the status of their relationship, fans also caught footage of Swift rushing into Kelce's arms for a kiss after the show.

🚨| Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce after tonight’s show of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Buenos Aires, Argentina! #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/BBIhZ17G7d — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 12, 2023

This wasn't the only cute moment the couple shared at the concert. Earlier in the night, Swift performed "The Archer," a ballad that includes the lyrics, "Who could ever leave me, darling? But who could stay?" As she sang the line, fans shot Kelce holding up a sign that read, "We will stay." Later, the Chiefs tight end joined the crowd in chanting "olé, olé, olé" following her "Champagne Problems" speech.

Kelce popping up at the concert was something of a full-circle moment for the couple, given the origins of their romance. Back in July, after attending Swift's Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, he revealed that he made the singer a friendship bracelet with his number on it but was disappointed when he didn't get the chance to give it to her. Now that they're better acquainted, Kelce should have no problem lavishing the pop star with homemade friendship bracelets.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.