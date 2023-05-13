Taylor Swift Shouts Out Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Kids at Eras Tour in Philadelphia: Watch

The Midnights singer treated James and Inez to a special moment during an acoustic number on Friday night

getty (2) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift decided to Speak Now when she spotted two familiar fans mid-performance at the Eras Tour!

During an acoustic moment Friday in Philadelphia while rocking her dazzling red Ashish coat, Swift, 33, shouted out Ryan Reynolds' and Blake Lively's kids: Inez and James.

While what she says off-mic in a fan-shot video from the night isn't entirely clear, it appears she greets them each with a "hi" as she smiles big mid-song.

James, 7, Inez, 6, are Lively and Reynolds' two eldest kids, and they clearly came prepared in Philly to cheer on "aunt" Taylor.

The two little ones were also spotted with their mom, 35, and Swift as they exited the stage, with Swift holding hands with James and waving goodbye to fans Friday.

Reynolds, 46, and Lively also share daughter Betty, 3, and welcomed a fourth baby back in February.

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift

Lively and Swift were photographed on a girls' night out in New York City in April alongside Gigi Hadid and musician sisters Alana, Danielle and Este Haim.

Swift wore a mini spaghetti-strap dress by Simkhai with a silver chain on the skirt, while Lively went for a relaxed style vibe, wearing loose-fitted jeans, a black T-shirt, gold necklace and stilettos.

Last year, Reynolds recounted the moment that his daughters realized Swift was a superstar, revealing on an episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show that their kids never quite understood that Swift's singing went beyond just being a "hobby."

"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time, they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he said.

"And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby,' " Reynolds added.

The Deadpool star also shared that he and Lively's daughters were thrilled when Swift dropped her album Midnights, and even planned "Midnights dance party" following the interview. "We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included," he shared. "My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."

