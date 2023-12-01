Taylor Swift Shares Photos with Beyoncé, Blake Lively at the 'Renaissance' Premiere: 'Invited to London by the Queen'

The pop star stepped out to support Queen Bey at the London premiere for her concert film 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' on Thursday

Taylor Swift/Instagram Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé were both “that girl” as they stepped out together to celebrate the release of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

After the pop superstar, 33, showed her support for Queen Bey, 42, by attending the London premiere of her concert film on Thursday night, she posted to Instagram on Friday to share several stunning photos from the event.

The Grammy winner posted a carousel of five shots, including one of the two pop icons smiling with one another and embracing on the red carpet. In the photo, the “America’s Got a Problem” artist wore her first of two radiant looks of the night — a custom Thom Browne ensemble featuring a long open jacket and bodysuit — while the “Cruel Summer” singer was a vision in a glistening sequin Balmain gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift at the 'RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in London on Nov. 30, 2023

Related: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s Friendship Timeline

Other photos that the hitmaker posted highlighted the entirety of her look, which included Anita Ko jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, as well as her signature red lip and hair styled with a dramatic side part.

The “Break My Soul” singer wasn’t the only famous friend Swift spent time with at the event. She also shared a sweet photo of her sidled up next to her longtime pal Blake Lively, who rocked a Chanel blazer with glitter embellishments to fit the silver theme of the night.

In the caption of Swift’s post, she also shared a thoughtful, simple message to continue to show her love to the superstar. “Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨,” the singer-songwriter wrote. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Blake Lively at the London premiere of RENAISSANCE on Nov. 30, 2023

Related: Taylor Swift Wears Silver Mirrorball Dress to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film Premiere: See Her Look!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift at the 'RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in London on Nov. 30, 2023

The Midnights artist stepped out to celebrate Beyoncé and the release of her new concert film just over one month after the Grammy winner did the same by attending the Los Angeles premiere of Swift’s own Eras Tour movie.

Story continues

After the October premiere, Swift shared a Boomerang of the two eating popcorn at the event on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt tribute to the Lemonade artist in the caption. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit."

“Her resilience and versatility,” she added. “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift at the 'RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé' premiere in London on Nov. 30, 2023

Related: Former Destiny's Child Members Support Beyoncé During Her Renaissance World Tour Concert Film Premiere in L.A.

Queen Bey's London event for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé was one of two premieres thrown in honor of the release of the theatrical version of her 2023 Renaissance World Tour. On Saturday, she also celebrated with a U.S. premiere held in L.A. that brought out stars like Kelly Rowland, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe, Lupita Nyong’o and Chloe and Halle Bailey, among many others.

The concert film/documentary officially arrived in cinemas across the globe on Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To coincide with the release, the superstar also treated fans to an all-new single, “My House."

Per the official synopsis, the film is “about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are available to purchase now.

Celebrate the run with the new PEOPLE Special Edition Beyoncé: The Renaissance Tour, available on newsstands Dec. 15 and available for pre-order on Amazon.com now.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.