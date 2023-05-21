Taylor Swift shares personal update during concert: 'Never been this happy in my life'

There may be lots of questions about Taylor Swift’s personal life as of late, but the singer has a simple answer to share.

During her Eras Tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, Swift gave concertgoers a life update during a candid conversation before playing “Midnights” track “Question…?”, one of two surprise songs she performed during her set.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told fans, according to video shared on social media. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She added: "It's not just a tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So, I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!! We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea 💕🥰🥲 pic.twitter.com/I4WUjey94o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 21, 2023

Swift later gushed about the great time she had with fans, despite some unfavorable weather, in a Twitter post Sunday.

“Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW,” Swift wrote. “I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

Swift’s revelation comes amid swirling rumors surrounding the pop star’s love life, including a possible breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Neither party has confirmed – and USA TODAY has reached out to Swift and Alwyn's representatives for comment. Following the breakup speculation, Swift has also been rumored to be spending time with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

The Eras Tour, Swift’s first concert tour since 2018, kicked off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in March and saw the iconic singer-songwriter unveil a massive 44-song setlist that, appropriately, tagged every frame of her 17-year-career.

The titanic production has been crisscrossing the country and will continue through August, complete with its themed sets, outfits that represent notable moments in Swift’s album catalog and dazzling visuals.

Swift also continues to expand her towering discography, even as she’s on the road. During a tour stop at Nashville's Nissan Stadium earlier this month, the singer announced the upcoming release of "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," a rerecording of her 2010 album of the same name, set to drop July 7.

Alongside singles "Mine," "Mean" and "Back To December," the album will also include six songs from Swift’s unreleased vault, the singer later confirmed via social media.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff and Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift talks personal happiness during candid Eras Tour speech