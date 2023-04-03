Taylor Swift setlist from third show on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Taylor Swift’s setlist Sunday from third night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington:
Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Lover
The Archer
Fearless
You Belong With Me
Love Story
‘Tis the Damn Season
Willow
Marjorie
Champagne problems
Tolerate It
...Ready for It?
Delicate
Don’t Blame Me
Look What You Made Me Do
Enchanted
22
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
I Knew You Were Trouble
All Too Well (10-Minute Version)
The 1
Betty
The Last Great American Dynasty
August
Illicit Affairs
My Tears Ricochet
Cardigan
Style
Blank Space
Shake It Off
Wildest Dreams
Bad Blood
Jump Then Fall
The Lucky One
Lavender Haze
Anti‐Hero
Midnight Rain
Vigilante S***
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma