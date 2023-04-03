Taylor Swift setlist from third show on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Stefan Stevenson
·1 min read
Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Taylor Swift’s setlist Sunday from third night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington:

  1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

  2. Cruel Summer

  3. The Man

  4. You Need to Calm Down

  5. Lover

  6. The Archer

  7. Fearless

  8. You Belong With Me

  9. Love Story

  10. ‘Tis the Damn Season

  11. Willow

  12. Marjorie

  13. Champagne problems

  14. Tolerate It

  15. ...Ready for It?

  16. Delicate

  17. Don’t Blame Me

  18. Look What You Made Me Do

  19. Enchanted

  20. 22

  21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

  22. I Knew You Were Trouble

  23. All Too Well (10-Minute Version)

  24. The 1

  25. Betty

  26. The Last Great American Dynasty

  27. August

  28. Illicit Affairs

  29. My Tears Ricochet

  30. Cardigan

  31. Style

  32. Blank Space

  33. Shake It Off

  34. Wildest Dreams

  35. Bad Blood

  36. Jump Then Fall

  37. The Lucky One

  38. Lavender Haze

  39. Anti‐Hero

  40. Midnight Rain

  41. Vigilante S***

  42. Bejeweled

  43. Mastermind

  44. Karma

