Taylor Swift’s setlist at AT&T Stadium includes a song she had previously never played live
Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” came to AT&T Stadium on Friday night, and it included three wrinkles to her 44-song set.
The show includes “surprise songs,” and Swift added an additional third new track for the show in Arlington.
Her changes to the show’s lineup featured “Ours,” and“Sad Beautiful Tragic,” as well as playing, “The One” for the first time ever live.
Swift is scheduled to play AT&T Stadium on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Taylor Swift Setlist, March 31, 2023, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
1. Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince
2. Cruel Summer
3. The Man
4. You Need to Calm Down
5. Lover
6. The Archer
7. Fearless
8. You Belong With Me
9. Love Story
10. ‘Tis the Damn Season
11. Willow
12. Marjorie
13. Champagne Problems
14. Tolerate It
15. Ready For It
16. Delicate
17. Don’t Blame Me
18. Look What You Made Me Do
19. Enchanted
20. 22
21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
22. I Knew You Were Trouble
23. All Too Well (10 minute version)
24. The One
25. Betty
26. The Last Great American Dynasty
27. August
28. Illicit Affairs
29. My Tears Ricochet
30. Cardigan
31. Style
32. Blank Space
33. Shake it Off
34. Wildest Dreams
35. Bad Blood
36. Sad Beautiful Tragic
37. Ours
38. Lavender Haze
39. Anti-Hero
40. Midnight Rain
41. Vigilante S---
42. Bejeweled
43. Mastermind
44. Karma