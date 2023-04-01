Taylor Swift’s setlist at AT&T Stadium includes a song she had previously never played live

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated “The Eras Tour” came to AT&T Stadium on Friday night, and it included three wrinkles to her 44-song set.

The show includes “surprise songs,” and Swift added an additional third new track for the show in Arlington.

Her changes to the show’s lineup featured “Ours,” and“Sad Beautiful Tragic,” as well as playing, “The One” for the first time ever live.

Swift is scheduled to play AT&T Stadium on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Taylor Swift Setlist, March 31, 2023, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

1. Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need to Calm Down

5. Lover

6. The Archer

7. Fearless

8. You Belong With Me

9. Love Story

10. ‘Tis the Damn Season

11. Willow

12. Marjorie

13. Champagne Problems

14. Tolerate It

15. Ready For It

16. Delicate

17. Don’t Blame Me

18. Look What You Made Me Do

19. Enchanted

20. 22

21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

22. I Knew You Were Trouble

23. All Too Well (10 minute version)

24. The One

25. Betty

26. The Last Great American Dynasty

27. August

28. Illicit Affairs

29. My Tears Ricochet

30. Cardigan

31. Style

32. Blank Space

33. Shake it Off

34. Wildest Dreams

35. Bad Blood

36. Sad Beautiful Tragic

37. Ours

38. Lavender Haze

39. Anti-Hero

40. Midnight Rain

41. Vigilante S---

42. Bejeweled

43. Mastermind

44. Karma